Chrishell Stause Announces New Memoir

Multi-soap veteran Chrishell Stause is opening up about her personal and professional challenges in her upcoming memoir. The actress-turned-reality star has penned her first book, entitled Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work, and told People all about what fans can expect from the autobiography.

The real estate agent dished:

I have always loved writing and it is an honor to be able to tell my story in this way. I've had such a crazy life journey and in the process of finding my voice, I'm hopeful I can inspire others along the way as well.

Stause tweeted:

The book, which will be released by Simon & Schuster's Gallery Books imprint, will cover Stause's Kentucky upbringing, which included periods of homelessness and family addiction issues. She'll then discuss her rise to fame and achieving her goals on daytime TV and her love life hitting the front pages. Throughout, Stause will share lessons on "how to stay resilient and positive no matter how many times life knocks you down."

Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work will be in stores Feb. 8, 2022.