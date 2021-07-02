Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of July 5-9, 2021

Bryan Dattilo, Alison Sweeney

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) worries about Ben's (Robert Scott Wilson) obsession with her, but he has a very simple explanation for his feelings.

Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) better keep his guard up around Brady (Eric Martsolf). The competition for Chloe's (Nadia Bjorlin) heart is getting heated very quickly.

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) warns Sami (Alison Sweeney) that Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) will blab about their affair to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel). As Sami would, she takes matters into her own hands.

