Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of July 5-9, 2021

Precious Way

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) is determined to get her hands on the letter that could destroy her marriage.

Gabi (Camila Banus) has strong words for EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

Abe (James Reynolds) is devastated when he discovers that Paulina (Jackée Harry) wants to bulldoze Horton Square.

Bonnie (Judi Evans) wants to make an honest man out of Justin (Wally Kurth).

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) tries to smooth things over between Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Claire (Isabel Durant).

Jake (Brandon Barash) and Gabi move in with Rafe (Galen Gering).

In other news, Jake and Gabi forget to tell Rafe they are moving in.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) approaches Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) for evidence of Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and Samantha Gene’s nekkid canoodling.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Bonnie have an awkward lunch.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Chloe Puts Her Heart on The Line For Philip

Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Chloe lock lips . . . with Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) looking on.

Chad (Billy Flynn) and Theo (Cameron Johnson) have a sit down.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Xander (Paul Telfer) lock lips.

Brady gets a call from Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

Jack (Matthew Ashford) has questions for Gwen about Dr. Snyder.

Ciara implores Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) to sign the damned divorce papers.

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) offer comfort to Abe.

Theo has news for Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes).

Chanel (Precious Way/Raven Bowens) wants Allie (Lindsay Arnold) to break up with Tripp (Lucas Adams).

Jake and Gabi decide to give Samantha Gene the letter that could expose her affair.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!