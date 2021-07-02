General Hospital Spoilers for the week of July 5-9, 2021

Laura Wright

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Jason (Steve Burton) finds an unexpected ally in Monica (Leslie Charleson).

Nina (Cynthia Watros) lends Curtis (Donnell Turner) a hand.

Jason and Carly’s (Laura Wright) surprise engagement burns Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) to the core.

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) lock lips.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) feels bad.

Cameron (William Lipton) and Jake (Hudson West) have a moment.

Dante and Ava (Maura West) have a sit down.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) has strong words for Maxie.

Tension rises between Curtis and Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry).

Carly meets Vincent (Glenn Taranto) - the current bane of her mob-related existence.

Cameron and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) try to put the past behind them.

Molly (Haley Pullos) has a legal sit down with Judge Carson (Anita Finley).

Liesl (Kathleen Gati) is devastated.

Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson) returns to Port Charles.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) finds solitary confinement a tough road to hoe.

Britt plans to celebrate the holiday with Jax (Ingo Rademacher).

Carly goes to bat for Jason with Britt.

Monica has a warning for Brook Lynn.

TJ (Tajh Bellow) and Molly are concerned about their jailed kinfolk.

