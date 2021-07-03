Former Days of Our Lives star Philece Sampler has died at age 67. Her longtime friend and fellow actor Nelson Aspen (ex-Albert, Search for Tomorrow) announced the sad news on his Instagram account. Aspen stated that the actress passed away just shy of her 68th birthday from a heart attack.

Sampler rose to fame as Renée DuMonde on DAYS, long-lost daughter of the devious villain Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo). She played the role from 1981 to 1983, when her character was murdered by the Salem Slasher, and made guest appearances as the scheming socialite in 1984.

Thaao Penglis, the actor behind Renée's on-off love interest Tony DiMera, posted a note to his co-star on Twitter, saying:

From 1984 to 1985, Sampler starred in the short-lived sudser Rituals as PE teacher Lacey Jarrett Gallagher. From 1987 to 1989, she starred on Another World, becoming the second actress to play Donna Love Hudson.

In addition to her distinguished daytime career, Sampler became a renowned voiceover artist. She earned numerous awards for voicing characters in anime staples like Digimon and The Legend of Korra.

Read Aspen's full tribute to his friend below.