The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of July 5-9, 2021

Thorsten Kaye

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Thomas' (Matthew Atkinson) disappearance is raising concerns, especially with Hope (Annika Noelle) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Ridge tracks down Justin (Aaron D. Spears) and accuses him of being the last one to see him. Justin balks, but Ridge asks him outright where Thomas is.

