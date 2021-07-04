The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of July 5-9, 2021

Melissa Claire Egan

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is convinced that Adam (Mark Grossman) is conspiring to take Connor away from her. She confides in her bestie Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) that she has a new plan. Chloe doesn't seem too confident, as Chelsea's most recent plans haven't work out as she envisioned.

Meanwhile, Victor (Eric Braeden) makes it clear to Adam that Chelsea's course of action may have lasting consequences. Victor may be the wild card Chelsea doesn't see coming.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!