The Young and the Restless Spoilers for the week of July 5-9, 2021

Melissa Claire Egan

Here are the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers!

Victor: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) draws his line in the sand. Watch for Amanda (Mishael Morgan) to ask Victor for a favor.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) backs Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Abby/Tessa: The tension between the two heats up. Will Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) be able to co-exist?

Billy: The Abbott black sheep (Jason Thompson) confesses all to Jack (Peter Bergman).

Chelsea: The con artist/designer (Melissa Claire Egan) is determined to get out of the nuthouse. Chelsea calls up her good pal Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) after she discovers Dr. Hedges is working with Victor to keep her locked up. At first, Chloe is a bit gun shy about helping Chelsea; given the last time she did, all of the stuff with Rey happened. When Chloe hears what Victor has done, she is horrified and decides to help Chelsea out.

Chloe stops by the facility to see Chelsea and leaves her phone behind so Chelsea can use it. When Dr. Hedges comes by, Chelsea gets him to admit he works for Victor and blackmails him into letting her see Adam (Mark Grossman) in Chancellor Park. Meanwhile, Chloe uploads the recording for safekeeping. Later, Chelsea gets Dr. Hedges to agree, but not without having an orderly go with her. Chelsea then messages Chloe to meet her in the park. Will Chelsea get out of the hospital?

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) tries to play nice with Tara (Elizabeth Leiner). Look for Phyllis and Billy to team up.

Kyle: The Abbott playboy (Michael Mealor) has a day in the park with Tara, which winds up turning sour.

Ashland: The corporate mogul (Richard Burgi) is very interested in Victoria and doesn't want to burden her with his health ailments. Look for Ashland to have a medical emergency and getting assistance from Adam. Later, Ashland and Victoria's latest move stuns the residents of Genoa City.

Sally: The acting prez (Courtney Hope) of JCV gets a bit of payback on her.

Rey: The detective (Jordi Vilasuso) gets a new assignment.

Sharon: The therapist and coffeehouse (Sharon Case) maven meets up with an old friend.

