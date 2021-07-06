Jackée Harry Teases Fallout From Paulina's Deception on Days of Our Lives

Jakee Harry

Days of Our LivesJackée Harry (Paulina) is facing off with lots of fellow Salemites these days, now that Paulina's deception regarding Horton Square has been exposed. How will the big reveal affect Ms. Price's relationships? 

Harry told TV Insider that Paulina will forge ahead with her project, saying:

She’s able to go down with the best of them and rise back up.

One burgeoning bond that might be threatened is Paulina's budding romance with Abe (James Reynolds). Harry added:

She really cares about him, so he’s the one she’s most concerned about.

She teased:

She’s got to come clean — but she’s not coming all the way clean.

