Jordan Alexander Previews "Juicy" Queer Storyline on Gossip Girl Continuation

Jordan Alexander

HBO Max's eagerly anticipated Gossip Girl continuation is set to launch July 8. Ahead of its premiere, Jordan Alexander, who plays queen bee Julien Calloway, told Nylon about one "juicy" storyline fans can expect.

Alexander, who identifies as queer, declared:

I have a juicy piece that there is something coming for the girls and the gays.

She added:

When it comes out, I will talk about why I love it so much, but obviously right now it's pretty under wraps. But I got to see a clip of it, I was like, ‘That was so good. That was so well done. That was so realistic.’ So be excited for that. And then more of that, because we're just getting started really.

