General Hospital's Chase (Josh Swickard) is a happy newlywed...or so he thinks! Little does he know that his brand-new wife, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), is actually head over heels for Michael (Chad Duell). In fact, Willow only married Chase because everyone thought the cop was going to croak!

Swickard teased what's to come for Chase in a chat with TV Insider. Is everything coming full circle, since the detective first busted up himself and Willow and Michael and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) by faking an affair? The actor mused:

That’s interesting…I don’t know how Chase will react but I can’t see that situation going over well for anyone regardless of their temperament.

He added:

Yes. It’s not the same particular history but it’s not totally different, either. You can definitely argue what Chase and Sasha did was different but Willow is doing what she is for the right reasons, too. Chase might handle it better than the average Joe would because of what he’s been through but he might not handle it all that well. That’s my guess.

Could Chase and Willow fall back in love? Swickard teased: