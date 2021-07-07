As The World Turns' Susan Marie Snyder to Visit The Locher Room

Susan Marie Snyder

Don't miss Susan Marie Snyder when she joins Alan Locher in The Locher Room. Snyder played As the World Turns bad girl Julie Wendell Snyder from 1989-1995.

During her time in Oakdale, Julie was involved with most of the town troublemakers in one way or another. Though married to Snyder brother Caleb, she ended up pregnant with Holden's baby, Aaron.

Snyder has since legally changed her name to Suzenne Marie Seradwyn and is scheduled to talk about her other soap roles, her first novel, and her gig as an award-winning documentary film maker.

Be sure to tune in HERE on Thursday, July 15 at 3 PM EST.