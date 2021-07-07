Annika Noelle

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Hope is visiting Liam in the big house. Hope hates how he is still unfortunately incarcerated. Liam misses her face. Hope is giving Liam an update on the kids and Liam declares he needs to release himself from the ties that bind him.

Liam goes on to pontificate - yet again - on the reason Vinny happened to be in the middle of the road at that particular time on that particular night. Liam just doesn’t get it. Hope doesn’t get it either. She just visited Justin who, shockingly, had no solid information for her.

Side Note: Did anyone else notice that Liam and Hope are kind of separated by a chain link fence rather than glass or plexiglass?

Hope goes on to say - yet again - that Liam can’t give up. He MUST get back to his family. He has to keep the image alive of their future together. Cue the longing looks betwixt Liam and Hope.

Will Liam continue to keep his family close to his heart? Will Hope get a clue about Justin’s intentions? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

