The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Thomas Orders Justin to Set Him Free (WATCH)

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for July 7, 2021
Matthew Atkinson

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Thomas is pacing in his cage . . . well . . . like a trapped animal. Justin comes down the steps with food for him. He puts in the code to open the door, but doesn't close it behind him. Little does he know, Hope has followed him and is now at the top of the steps.

Thomas tells Justin he has to let him go, just as Hope approaches the bottom step. Hope listens at the door as Thomas tries to talk some sense into Justin. Suddenly, Hope hears a crashing noise that sounds like Thomas hit the wires on his cage.  

Will Justin free Thomas? Will Hope be brave enough to attempt a rescue? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!

