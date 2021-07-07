Matthew Atkinson

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Thomas is pacing in his cage . . . well . . . like a trapped animal. Justin comes down the steps with food for him. He puts in the code to open the door, but doesn't close it behind him. Little does he know, Hope has followed him and is now at the top of the steps.

Thomas tells Justin he has to let him go, just as Hope approaches the bottom step. Hope listens at the door as Thomas tries to talk some sense into Justin. Suddenly, Hope hears a crashing noise that sounds like Thomas hit the wires on his cage.

