Booked And Busy: The Bold And The Beautiful Starlet Headlines Coming-of-Age Comedy
Two great B&Bs....The Bold and the Beautiful and Booked and Busy! This week, former Logan lady Kim Matula is breaking out by starring in a coming-of-age comedy. She'll also appear as a smart socialite on IMDb TV's Leverage spinoff Leverage: Redemption, debuting tomorrow.
Elsewhere, Days of Our Lives alum and R&B star T-Boz is hitting the road (and the TV trail) to celebrate TLC's seminal album CrazySexyCool. Former The Young and the Restless stars Vanessa Marano, Victoria Rowell, and Marco Dapper are also headlining new films on streaming and the indie circuit. For more, let's get Booked and Bus
- Tonya Pinkins (ex-Livia) will direct the play No One Cries for the Blacksmith, part of the 22nd annual TRU (Theater Resources Unlimited) Voices New Plays Virtual Reading, viewable on July 11 at 3 PM EST; get tickets here
- Ray Liotta (ex-Joey) will star in the Elizabeth Banks-directed movie Cocaine Bear, a thriller set to start filming in Ireland Aug. 23
- Ewa da Cruz (ex-Vienna) creates Dreamcatchers under the brand Aurora Spirits
- Kim Matula (ex-Hope) is shooting the coming-of-age comedy Tapawingo in central Virginia; she will guest star on IMDb TV's Leverage revival, Leverage: Redemption, premiering July 9
- T-Boz (ex-Sheila) will join fellow TLC member Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas on tour this fall for an 18-date tour celebrating CrazySexyCool; a two-hour documentary special, Biography: TLC, will air on A&E next year
- Brant Daugherty (ex-Brian) appears in the "Strange in the Night" video series for baby nutrition company ByHeart
- Tristan Rogers (Robert) headlines the new project P.S. After Dark
- Demi Moore (ex-Jackie) stars in the new new Andie swimwear TOGETHER campaign with her three daughters
- Rib Hillis (ex-Jake) stars in the movie Swim, an original summer movie for Tubi (Fox's free streaming service) for August (Shark Month); the film centers on a family trying to escape a shark in their flooded vacation rental
- Nathan Fillion (ex-Joey) will appear on Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special, airing on TBS Aug. 1
- Vanessa Marano (ex-Eden) stars in the thriller This Game's Called Murder, a tale of greed and revenge in consumer-obsessed society
- David Hasselhoff (ex-Snapper) has released a cover of Iggy Pop's "The Passenger" from his upcoming cover album Party Your Hasselhoff; watch the clip here
- Cam Gigandet (ex-Daniel) has been cast in the action-thriller heist film Shelter
- Marco Dapper (ex-Carmine) stars in the horror film Shapeless, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival
- Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla) stars in the film Birdie, streaming now on PureFlix
- Tonya Lee Williams (ex-Olivia) is a member of the board for the Black Academy Awards, an awards show airing fall 2022 honoring "honour anglophone and francophone Black achievement in film, television, music, sports and culture"; CBC has signed a deal to air the show for three years