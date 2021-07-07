Two great B&Bs....The Bold and the Beautiful and Booked and Busy! This week, former Logan lady Kim Matula is breaking out by starring in a coming-of-age comedy. She'll also appear as a smart socialite on IMDb TV's Leverage spinoff Leverage: Redemption, debuting tomorrow.

Elsewhere, Days of Our Lives alum and R&B star T-Boz is hitting the road (and the TV trail) to celebrate TLC's seminal album CrazySexyCool. Former The Young and the Restless stars Vanessa Marano, Victoria Rowell, and Marco Dapper are also headlining new films on streaming and the indie circuit. For more, let's get Booked and Bus

All My Children

Tonya Pinkins (ex-Livia) will direct the play No One Cries for the Blacksmith, part of the 22nd annual TRU (Theater Resources Unlimited) Voices New Plays Virtual Reading, viewable on July 11 at 3 PM EST; get tickets here

Another World

Ray Liotta (ex-Joey) will star in the Elizabeth Banks-directed movie Cocaine Bear, a thriller set to start filming in Ireland Aug. 23

As the World Turns

Ewa da Cruz (ex-Vienna) creates Dreamcatchers under the brand Aurora Spirits

The Bold and the Beautiful

Kim Matula (ex-Hope) is shooting the coming-of-age comedy Tapawingo in central Virginia; she will guest star on IMDb TV's Leverage revival, Leverage: Redemption, premiering July 9

Days of Our Lives

T-Boz (ex-Sheila) will join fellow TLC member Rozonda " Chilli" Thomas on tour this fall for an 18-date tour celebrating CrazySexyCool; a two-hour documentary special, Biography: TLC, will air on A&E next year

(ex-Sheila) will join fellow TLC member " on tour this fall for an 18-date tour celebrating CrazySexyCool; a two-hour documentary special, Biography: TLC, will air on A&E next year Brant Daugherty (ex-Brian) appears in the "Strange in the Night" video series for baby nutrition company ByHeart

General Hospital

Tristan Rogers (Robert) headlines the new project P.S. After Dark

(Robert) headlines the new project P.S. After Dark Demi Moore (ex-Jackie) stars in the new new Andie swimwear TOGETHER campaign with her three daughters

Port Charles

Rib Hillis (ex-Jake) stars in the movie Swim, an original summer movie for Tubi (Fox's free streaming service) for August (Shark Month); the film centers on a family trying to escape a shark in their flooded vacation rental

One Life to Live

Nathan Fillion (ex-Joey) will appear on Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special, airing on TBS Aug. 1

The Young and the Restless