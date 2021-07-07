Evan Mock Teases "Pretty Lit" Threesome on Gossip Girl

Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

HBO Max's Gossip Girl continuation premieres today, and fans are eagerly anticipating all the twists and turns to come. Evan Mock, who plays Aki, opened up to MR PORTER about exploring his character's sexuality on screen.

Aki is a high schooler who is exploring the confines of gender roles and sexuality, which resonated with the actor. Model/skateboarder Mock teased one particularly intimate scene, saying:

Me and my girlfriend in the show are super into this dude, Max, and we have a threesome. It’s pretty lit. I’m not actually gay in real life, but the character is… I guess… bisexual. I had to make out with [co-star] Thomas [Doherty] and I feel like I’m playing the character, but, for my personal life, I’m also seeing if I like it or not..

Did he enjoy it? asked reporter Alex Frank. Mock replied: