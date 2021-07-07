Nicholas Chavez

Spencer Cassadine reappeared in Port Charles in the form of Nicholas Chavez. The General Hospital teen jumped right into mischief by running around dressed as a ninja with no name.

He caused problems for Trina (Sydney Mikayla), who found herself covered in red glop when an alarm when off at the art gallery. He introduced himself as Victor, but wasn't quite open to expose himself to others just yet.

Ava (Maura West) has been the target of some pranks that have her on edge about Avery's safety. Is Spencer responsible for harassing Ava and breaking up her marriage to his father, Nikolas (Marcus Coloma)? How will his peers feel about his return, especially if he's still a spoiled troublemaker?

What are your first impressions of Chavez as the young Cassadine so far? Sound off in the comments below!