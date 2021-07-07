Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital's Eden McCoy is opening about that long-awaited kiss between her character, Josslyn, and Cameron (William Lipton). She told TV Insider that a potential romance has been slowly simmering on the back burner for a while.

McCoy explained

It’s not shocking that this is happening. Our characters admitted to having feelings for one another years ago — before Oscar [Garren Stitt] was dying.

She added:

William is awesome. He’s one of my closest friends off-screen and we want to give the fans everything that they’ve been asking for.

The pair might spend some hours lounging at the brand-new pool and spa set at the Metro Court. McCoy dished: