Hip Hop Star Dee-1 Loses Daytime Emmy to Michelle Obama

Dee-1, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Rapper Dee-1 was up against some major competition at the 2021 Daytime Emmys. Among other competitors, he and former First Lady Michelle Obama were nominated for Outstanding Daytime Non-Fiction Special. Dee-1 hosted The Manhattan Project – Electronic Field Trip, which taught kids about World War II history. Mrs. Obama hosted Creators For Change On Girls’ Education With Michelle Obama on YouTube.

Although Mrs. Obama ended up winning, Dee-1 was honored to be nominated. He told New Orleans news station WDSU:

If you are going to lose, lose to Michelle Obama. This was a win for the New Orleans community. No one can take that away. We came together for The Manhattan Project and were nominated for an Emmy.

He added on Instagram: