Rachel Lindsay Brings Daytime Newsmagazine Extra to Snapchat

Rachel Lindsay is giving Extra new dimensions. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the former star of The Bachelorette will launch the daytime newsmagazine on Snapchat Discover, starting today. Already an Extra correspondent, Lindsay will give the social media platform's audience the rundown on the latest entertainment headlines.

Celeb news junkies can expect all the latest from Extra on Snapchat. A press release stated that fans will get "all the most Extra stories coming out of Hollywood daily" and put a finger "on the pulse of what is fresh and trending in young Hollywood and on social media."

Bob Mohler, Senior VP, Digital at Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, said:

Bringing Extra to Snapchat was a no-brainer as it’s one of the most engaging platforms. We look forward to bringing Extra content to Snapchat’s mobile-first audience and continuing to grow our partnership with the platform.

Extra senior executive producer Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey and EPs Theresa Coffino and Jeremy Spiegel shared:

We are thrilled to expand our reach and bring Extra’s unique coverage of pop culture and daily entertainment news to Snapchat.

Lindsay added: