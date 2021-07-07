Melissa Claire Egan

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Chelsea is in her room and clearly has summoned her psychiatrist. She thinks he wants to hold her forever. He insists she will be fine if she simply does the work. Chelsea is not convinced. She thinks it is obvious that he is Victor’s flunky and she will wither away and die.

Side Note: Why doesn’t Chelsea get Chloe and Kevin on the case of the crooked psychiatrist?

Chelsea goes on to tell the devious doctor about her need to be a mother to her son. She does wonder what would happen if it got out that he is crooked. The fine doctor says that no one is going to believe her when she is the mental patient and he is the doctor. Chelsea says he should not be so confident and reveals a phone that was recording all of their words. Chelsea threatens him with his medical license and says he will release her or she will set fire to his career.

