On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Dr. Hedges is at the ranch to meet with Victor, who kindly offers him a seat. The good doc wonders why they're meeting up. Adam, who is also in attendance, wants to know what's really happening with Chelsea. Victor clears the doctor to be honest since Adam knows everything.

Dr. Hedges claims Chelsea has legitimate mental issues, but asserts her con game skills are quite intact. When Adam questions him further, Dr. Hedges explains how Chelsea secretly recorded their conversation where he admitted his guilt. The doctor adds it was Chloe who left the phone behind after visiting Chelsea.

Dr. Hedges tells Victor and Adam that Chelsea wants to be released and they now have agree to it. Victor refuses to give into her demands. Victor tells the doctor that if Chelsea turns them in, she will also be setting herself up for prison by dodging the legal system. The doctor is abruptly dismissed and warned not to screw up again.

Victor thinks Chelsea is acting recklessly. Adam tells Victor that Chelsea is desperate not knowing when she will be released. Adam claims her freedom is in Victor's omnipotent hands. He thinks they should free Chelsea as soon as it's reasonable for all the reasons Victor rattled off to Dr. Hedges.

When Adam promises to get Chelsea the help she needs, Victor claims Adam is talking out of guilt. Victor says they can't let her out on the hopes she will behave. Victor tells Adam they need a bonding trip.

