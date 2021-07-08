Matthew Atkinson, Annika Noelle

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Hope is determined to release Thomas from the cage that binds him. Thomas is trying to tell Hope there are more important issues at play.

Thomas says there were a lot of texts that came to his phone the night Vinny was killed. He then begins to ramble in a way that makes Hope wonder why he is choosing to use his words at this time. Thomas ignores Hope ignoring him and goes onto explain how Vinny knew he was going to have legal issues, and how he wanted to make sure his best bud ended up with Hope.

Side Note: After his diatribe, Hope shoots him a look that inspires me to use ALL CAPS!

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Thomas Orders Justin to Set Him Free

Hope is attempting to be patient with Thomas, but shoots him a look that says, “WHY IN THE NAME OF ALL THAT IS HOLY ARE YOU STILL SPEAKING WORDS?" Thomas does not heed the warning of Hope’s glares and continues to ramble on about Vinny. Eventually, he gets out that Vinny threw himself in front of the car. Liam is vindicated! Suddenly, Hope is WAY less concerned about freeing Thomas from the cage that binds him.

Will Thomas be permanently scarred by the daggers Hope is throwing with her eyes? Will Hope get away before Justin inevitably returns? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!