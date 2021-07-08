Queen Elizabeth II Visits Coronation Street For Show's 60th Anniversary (WATCH)

Coronation Street celebrated its 60th anniversary in truly royal style. For the first time in nearly 40 years, Queen Elizabeth II visited the soap's set today to ring in the grand occasion, The Guardian reports.

Outside the Rovers Return pub set (located at Media City in Manchester), long-running Corrie stars met Her Majesty. The Queen praised them, saying:

It’s marvellous [sic] that you’ve been able carry on during this pandemic.

William Roache, who's played Ken Barlow on the soap since its inception, replied:

Ma’am, you’re the one that’s carried on.

During her 40-minute visit, the Queen was warned of the dangers of wearing heels while walking on the set's famous cobblestones. She then admitted she didn't regularly watch the longest-running extant soap in the world.

The Queen then asked the actors if their characters were "all nice." Ben Price (who plays Nick Tilsley) said of co-star Jack P. Shepherd (who plays David Platt):

I can confidently say Jack is a bad boy.

The Queen and her late husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, previously paid the Coronation Street cast a visit in 1982. Prince Charles visited the show for its 40th anniversary, while his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, did the honors for Corrie's 50th.

Watch Her Majesty get sudsy below.