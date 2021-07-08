Melissa Claire Egan

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Chelsea and Adam are meeting in the park discussing her latest blackmail stunt. She is trying to convince him that she is done being out of control and just wants what is best for Connor.

Adam appreciates how Chelsea confessed to give him his life back. He will talk to Victor in an attempt to spare her his wrath. However, Adam wants some guarantees that Chelsea will continue her treatment. She says that there is nothing wrong with her - it was all a ruse.

Side Note: Sure, Jan.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Victor Refuses to Give Into Chelsea's Demands

Adam says she must go to treatment or there is no deal. Chelsea reluctantly agrees and wonders what else she needs to do. Adam just wants her to play by the rules. Chelsea mocks Adam by saying that apparently she just needs to be a good girl.

They finally agree that Connor is the most important person in this equation. Adam wants Chelsea to be the best mother she can be. Chelsea ponders whether or not to accept Adam’s help.

Side Note: Does anyone else think about folks constantly having conversations whilst standing over J.T.’s former resting place?

Will Chelsea abide by Adam’s conditions? Will Adam realize Chelsea is trying to play him yet again? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!