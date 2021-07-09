The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of July 12-16, 2021

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope (Annika Noelle) spill their truth to Deputy Chief Baker (Dan Martin), but have no proof.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) attempts to resign from Forrester Creations.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) catches Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) off guard.

Hope provides a distraction to slow down Liam’s (Scott Clifton) transfer to big boy prison.

Bill (Don Diamont) and Katie (Heather Tom) bond.

Eric (John McCook) refuses Carter’s resignation and demands he represent him in his impending divorce.

Bill and Justin (Aaron D. Spears) come to blows.

The evidence that proves Liam’s innocence appears.

Eric gives Carter Quinn’s (Rena Sofer) portrait.

Justin has a proposition for Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) has plans for Ridge.

Carter fills Quinn in on Eric’s meltdown.

News of Eric’s meltdown acts as an aphrodisiac, which results in Carter and Quinn hitting the sheets.

Liam is released and he and Hope return home to live happily ever after . . . for now.

