Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of July 12-16, 2021

Greg Vaughan, Arianne Zucker

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Nicole's (Arianne Zucker) dreams finally come true when her somewhat new husband Eric (Greg Vaughan) returns to Salem. The duo bask in the love light and head out to the Brady Pub to celebrate.

The reunion doesn't sit well with Sami (Alison Sweeney), who has one goal in mind . . . to publicly expose Nicole's one off with Xander (Paul Telfer).

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!