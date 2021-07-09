Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of July 12-16, 2021

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) has Claire (Isabel Durant) in his corner.

Lani (Sal Stowers) goes IN on Paulina (Jackée Harry).

Abe (James Reynolds) tries to reason with Theo (Cameron Johnson) about Ciara (Victoria Konefal).

Chanel (Raven Bowens) begins to confront her feelings for Allie (Lindsay Arnold).

Chanel shares a secret with Eli (Lamon Archey).

Chad (Billy Flynn) and Theo get all Chad and Theo.

Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) has a sit down with Xander (Paul Telfer).

Jack (Matthew Ashford) wants to hire Black Patch to investigate Xander and Gwen (Emily O’Brien).

Chad and Belle (Martha Madison) have an emergency!

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Belle have a sit down.

Somebody needs to tell Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) about fish and houseguests.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) returns to Salem!

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) tells Eli she thinks Xander and Gwen offed Dr. Snyder.

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) get all John and Marlena.

Justin (Wally Kurth) and Bonnie (Judi Evans) get their wires crossed.

Soon after, Bonnie and Justin get engaged.

Ciara begins to feel Ben’s heat.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!