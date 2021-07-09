First Impressions: Raven Bowens as Chanel Dupree on Days of Our Lives

Author:
Publish date:
Raven Bowens

Raven Bowens

The character of Chanel on Days of Our Lives has made quite a splash on the Salem landscape in the relatively short time she's been in town. This week, Raven Bowens debuted as Chanel in the wake of Precious Way's exit.

Bowens jumped right in as Chanel paid a visit to her friend Allie (Lindsay Arnold) where she revealed her mother's shady business dealings. Chanel let Allie sidle up to her for comfort, which ended in a kiss.

What are your first impressions of Bowens as the scheming Chanel? Sound off in the comments below!

