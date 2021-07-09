General Hospital Spoilers for the week of July 12-16, 2021

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Sonny (Maurice Benard) is on pins and needles.

Carly (Laura Wright) pays Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) a visit.

Austin (Roger Howarth) reveals his identity to the Quartermaine family.

Austin and Carly have a sit down about naming the new Michael Corinthos wing of General Hospital.

Scotty (Kin Shriner) has news y’all!

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) informs Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) about Austin’s plans to stay in Port Charles.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) leans on Laura (Genie Francis).

Nina (Cynthia Watros) thinks Maxie’s obsession with Bailey seems very familiar.

Monica (Leslie Charleson) is very curious.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) has a heated sit down with Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson).

Brook Lynn frets that the truth will be revealed.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) is anxious about Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

Nina catches Brook Lynn off guard.

Terry (Cassandra James) wants Portia (Brook Kerr) in her corner.

Maxie tells Nina everything about the wee baby Louise.

Finn (Michael Easton) and Anna (Finola Hughes) try to find common ground.

Meanwhile, Anna and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) discuss their little kiss.

Nina wrestles with Maxie’s secret and Valentin’s growing love for Bailey.

Liesl (Kathleen Gati) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) settle their differences.

