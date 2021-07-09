Nicholas Chavez has hit the ground running as General Hospital's new Spencer Cassadine. The young star spoke to Soap Hub about joining ABC's sole soap and which co-star he screen-tested with.

What was his first day on set like? Chavez dished:

I was nervous, of course, but the entire cast and crew of GH were so helpful and understanding. They took the time to explain certain things that – for people who have been in the industry for decades – come as effortlessly as breathing. They were gracious and kind through all of my nerves. I really couldn’t have asked for a more supportive environment than the GH family.

Viewers know Spencer might be the wedge currently pressuring Ava (Maura West) into divorcing his dad, Nikolas (Marcus Coloma). While Chavez didn't give away whether or not Spencer is the culprit, he did screen test with West. He shared:

It was such an honor. She made me feel comfortable but it also felt like she peered right into my soul, in true Ava fashion. She gave me a lot to work with as a scene partner and I was grateful for the opportunity.

Chavez is also spending some downtime with another daytime legend, Genie Francis, who plays Spencer's grandma Laura. He said: