Debbie Matenopoulos "Having Conversations" About Possible Return to The View

Is Debbie Matenopoulos returning to The View? An original panelist from 1997 to 1999, Matenopoulos is in negotiations to perhaps return to the ABC talk show. Her spokesperson confirmed this discussion to Deadline after a report from The Daily Mail.

The spokesperson stated:

Debbie will always have a fond place in her heart for The View, the show that launched her career as a 21-year-old straight out of NYU. Her rep has, in fact, been having conversations with senior executives at ABC News over the past few months about many things, including her participation in celebrating the 25th season of The View, and she appreciates all the interest in her returning.

They added:

Currently, she is in development on two food shows and her own lifestyle show, but she’d never say never to returning to her first television home.

Currently, Matenopoulos co-hosts Home & Family, which is set to wrap after its current season.