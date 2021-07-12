Are Hunter King And Michael Mealor Leaving The Young And The Restless?

Hunter King, Michael Mealor

Is The Young and the Restless about to lose Hunter King (Summer Newman) and Michael Mealor (Kyle Abbott) as the popular couple "Skyle"? According to Soap Opera Digest, the actors may be departing their roles following protracted contract negotiations. 

So far the show and the actors are keeping mum about their current status but fellow co-star Jason Thompson (Billy Abbott) did weigh in and express how he'd miss working with Mealor. On Twitter a viewer remarked:

Thompson replied in a now deleted tweet:

Me too!! Michael Mealor is a gem. We will miss him.

Could cool heads still prevail and the actors stay put? A setside source says: 

Never say never.

