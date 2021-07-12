Annika Noelle

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: At the police station, Hope begs Deputy Chief Baker to free Liam because he didn't do anything wrong. Thomas pipes up and explains it was all part of Vinny's plan to derail Liam's life.

Hope further explains how Vinny was tracking Liam and jumped out in front of his car. Baker asks if Vinny wanted to end his life on purpose. Thomas tells him how Vinny couldn't live with what he'd done so he ended his life, so Thomas could be with Hope with Liam in prison.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Thomas Tells Hope The Truth About Vinny’s Untimely Demise

Thomas says that Vinny made a video explaining what he did and sent it to him the night he died. When Baker asks to see the video, Thomas tells him he doesn't have his phone with him.

Will Baker believe Hope and Thomas? Will Thomas be able to produce the evidence to free the Spencer men? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!