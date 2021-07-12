Days of Our Lives' Camila Banus And Mark Hapka to Headline Indie Flick A Christmas & Postre

Steven Bergman Photography

It might just be a very Days of Our Lives Christmas this year! Camila Banus (Gabi) is slated to star in the indie Latinx holiday flick A Christmas & Postre. In the film, she'll appear opposite former Salem resident Mark Hapka (ex-Nathan), Deadline announced.

Autumn Federici and Jake Helgren will produce the Christmas film for their shingle, The Ninth House. And plenty of familiar faces from daytime will pitch in, both behind the camera and in front of it. In addition to the DAYS duo starring, another familiar face, One Life to Live's Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston), will direct.

Banus plays Carmen, a pastry chef who dreams of opening a Puerto Rican postre shop on the island one day. Until then, she works with her sister at a local spot called Coqui. When local hotelier Victor Flores (fellow OLTL grad David Fumero, ex-Cristian) discovers her talent, he brings her on for an important holiday event.

But things aren't coming up roses for Carmen. She butts heads in the kitchen with perfectionist chef Jax (Hapka), but will the two meld their flavors and work styles in time to create the perfect holiday menu?

