Dominic Zamprogna and Kelly Monaco

This week on General Hospital, stunning reveals and decisions are made by the citizens of Port Charles At the Quartermaines, Scotty (Kin Shriner) shakes things up just when they are about to get down to E.L.Q. business.

What does he have planned? Over at the hospital, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) talk about the kiss they shared; will it be a good or bad talk?

Meanwhile, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) decides she has to leave Port Charles, as Carly (Laura Wright) tells Jason (Steve Burton) their hasty marriage-to-be is hard on everyone. Back in Nixon Falls, "Mike"(Maurice Benard) tells someone over the phone they are needed. See what's taking place this week below!