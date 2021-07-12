Jerry O'Connell Reportedly "Nearing a Deal" to Join The Talk

Jerry O'Connell

Is Jerry O’Connell headed to The Talk? According to The Wrap, a source with knowledge of the situation said that the actor is "nearing a deal" that will make him the CBS chatfest's next co-host. The deal is going to close soon, the insider dished, and O'Connell will "effectively replace Sharon Osbourne."

Another source informed The Wrap that discussions between The Talk and O'Connell have been going on since May. CBS declined to comment on The Wrap's report. 

O'Connell is no stranger to daytime. He previously guest-hosted The Wendy Williams Show and helmed a talk show on Fox affiliates two years ago. 

