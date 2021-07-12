Raven-Symoné And Loni Love to Host Children's & Animation And Fiction & Lifestyle Emmys

Raven and Loni Love

Two daytime veterans will host the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Children's & Animation and Fiction & Lifestyle ceremonies. National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced that The View alum Raven-Symoné will host the Children's & Animation event, while The Real's Loni Love will helm the Fiction & Lifestyle event. Presenters were also announced for the live-streamed ceremonies.

The Children's & Animation ceremony will stream on NATAS' Emmy OTT platform on Saturday, July 17, at 8 PM EST. Presenters will include Emily Calandrelli, Millie Davis, and Tom Kenny.

The Fiction & Lifestyle ceremony will stream on NATAS' Emmy OTT platform on Sunday, July 18, at 8 PM EST. Presenters will include Lawrence Hilton-Jacob, Laila Ali, Francisco Hernández Cáceres, and Jodi Long.

Watch the live-stream at Watch.TheEmmys.TV and via Emmy apps for various systems (find the full list at apps.theemmys.tv).

