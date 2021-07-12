Elizabeth Leiner

Adam: The Newman black sheep (Mark Grossman) gets frank with Sharon (Sharon Case).

Chelsea: The con artist/designer (Melissa Claire Egan) is finally sprung from the nuthouse, courtesy of Adam. Chelsea is released and sent to take care of her mom Anita (Catherine Bach). Before she leaves, Chelsea begs Adam to let Connor go with her, but he rejects the idea. Later, Chels sees Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon apologizing for what she put them through and mentions how Adam isn't allowing Connor to come with her, due to Victor's (Eric Braeden) influence.

Once Chelsea leaves, Sharon calls Adam and implores him to let Chelsea take Connor with her, since he needs his mother and has lost so much time. Adam relents after speaking with Connor. When Victor finds out, he tells his son Connor wasn't going anywhere with Chelsea. Who will win out, Chelsea or Victor?

Victor: Mr. Moneybags sets up Sutton (Jack Landron).

Tara: Kyle's (Michael Mealor) baby mama (Elizabeth Leiner) goes after him.

Ashland/Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) gets spooked by Locke's (Richard Burgi) health crisis. Ashland goes to the park to visit with Harrison, but Tara claims he got the dates wrong. The two get into it, resulting in Ashland having trouble breathing. Meanwhile, Sally (Courtney Hope) is on hand and winds up recording the entire episode. Watch for Ashland's health scare to have Victoria invite him to move in with her, and Ash decides to reveal his medical issues, due to Sally's video going online.

Moses: The youngest Winters child (Jacob Aaron Gaines) shows Faith (Reylynn Caster) how in sync they are.