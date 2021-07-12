Eric Braeden

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Adam and Victor are at the ranch talking about the court proceedings for Chelsea's release. Victor explains how Dr. Hedges wrote a favorable report on Chelsea's successful treatment for the judge.

Victor tells Adam that Michael also agreed, but with restrictions. For one, Chelsea can't leave Genoa City without a police escort. Adam says that Chelsea's agreed to follow the rules and has no desire to fight them.

Victor wonders if that sounds suspicious to Adam. Adam acknowledges that Victor has doubts, but doesn't think Victor could have kept her locked up forever.

Side Note: Does Adam NOT know Victor?

Both agree that the addition of Anita into the mix complicated their plans and they needed to move forward. Adam doesn't think they're getting scammed because there's no benefit for Chelsea . . . and they have Connor.

Victor expresses his concern for Chelsea visiting with Connor. Adam declares Connor needed to see his mother, as it was good for both of them. Victor warns Adam this is no time for sentimentality, generosity, or weakness. After all, Adam is dealing with two of the most devious women around . . . Chelsea and her mother!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!