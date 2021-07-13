All My Children's Kane Women Join Alan Locher in The Locher Room Next Week

Alan Locher/The Locher Room

All My Children's fan-favorite Kane women (AKA model/businesswoman Erica Kane and her two daughters) are reuniting for a special event. Eden Riegel (ex-Bianca), Susan Lucci (ex-Erica), and Alicia Minshew (ex-Kendall) will hang out with Alan Locher in The Locher Room very soon.

Soap superstar Lucci played pint-size powerhouse Erica for over four decades, starting in 1970. Minshew joined the ABC soap as Kendall Hart in January 2002 after the character's seven-year absence, and Riegel played Bianca from July 2000.

Don't miss the ladies' chat about their time in Pine Valley and their bond, set to take place on Weds., July 21, at 3 PM EST on YouTube; here's the link to watch.