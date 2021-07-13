Country Music Duo Tigirlily to Visit The Young And The Restless Next Week

Country music duo Tigirlily, made up of singing Kendra Slaubaugh and Krista Slaubaugh, is set to visit The Young and the Restless next week. According to TV Insider, Tigirlily's appearance in Genoa City will have something to do with Devon's (Bryton James) record label.

But the sisters' trip might not go under the radar. Playing themselves, the Slaubaughs will run into a few zealous fans while they're in Wisconsin. It's also the perfect time to make their soap opera debut, as Tigerlily's debut, self-titled EP is out now.

Keep an eye out for Tigirlily to hit Genoa City on Thursday, July 22.