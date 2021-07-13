Renée Elise Goldsberry Nominated For Best Supporting Actress Emmy

Renee Elise Goldsberry

Will Renée Elise Goldsberry (ex-Evangeline, One Life to Live) bring home another statue this awards season? She was also just nominated for the best supporting actress Emmy in the limited series or TV movie category for the filmed version of Hamilton on Disney+, according to Variety. just nominated for the filmed version of the 

Could she be the next star to achieve an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony wins)? The actress has already garnered Grammy and Tony wins for her Hamilton role as the original Angelica Schuyler. Goldsberry was also nominated for two Daytime Emmys for her OLTL turn.

