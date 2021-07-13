The angst isn't over quite yet for embattled spouses Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) on Days of Our Lives. The "Cin"-fully delightful pair is now dealing with amnesiac Ciara's desire to divorce Ben and marry Theo (Cameron Johnson). When Ben refuses to end their marriage, Ciara goes all out to make sure she get what she wants, Wilson told Soap Hub.

The actor explained that Ciara plans to marry Theo on her and Ben's first anniversary! He added that it's as if the writers are turning "her into a complete villain…an absolute villainess…as bad as it can get." Wilson dished:

So they’re going to put a dagger through a lot of fans’ hearts.

With their divorce stalling, the Brady-Horton-Kiriakis scion decides to get her union with the reformed serial killer annulled. How does her hubby react? Wilson previewed:

Ben’s shocked, but he pretty much realizes why she’s doing it. Now, not only is she trying to get away from him, but she’s trying to erase him completely…almost punish him.

Ben is hurt but realizes he can't stop Ciara. He's also not happy with Theo. Wilson said: