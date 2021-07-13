Michael Mealor Johnny Vy/CBS

Michael Mealor (Kyle Abbott) has finally broken his silence regarding his status on The Young and the Restless. Mealor confirmed the reports he is indeed leaving Y&R. The actor made the announcement via Twitter and playfully chided his onscreen uncle Jason Thompson (Billy Abbott) for spilling the beans.

Mealor tweeted:

Mealor also thanked fans and the brass at CBS and Sony for having faith in him to play the role. Mealor stated:

As for Mealor's leading lady Hunter King (Summer Newman), she has yet to comment on if she will be departing the show or sticking around.