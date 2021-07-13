Michael Mealor Confirms Exit From The Young and the Restless

Author:
Publish date:
Michael Mealor

Michael Mealor

Michael Mealor (Kyle Abbott) has finally broken his silence regarding his status on The Young and the Restless. Mealor confirmed the reports he is indeed leaving Y&R. The actor made the announcement via Twitter and playfully chided his onscreen uncle Jason Thompson (Billy Abbott) for spilling the beans. 

RELATED: Are Hunter King And Michael Mealor Leaving The Young And The Restless?

Mealor tweeted:

Mealor also thanked fans and the brass at CBS and Sony for having faith in him to play the role. Mealor stated:

As for Mealor's leading lady Hunter King (Summer Newman), she has yet to comment on if she will be departing the show or sticking around.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Hunter King, Michael Mealor
The Young and the Restless

Are Hunter King And Michael Mealor Leaving Y&R?

Michael Mealor small
The Young and the Restless

Michael Mealor Teases Kyle's Kid Conundrum on Y&R

Michael Mealor, Hunter King
The Young and the Restless

Y&R's Michael Mealor and Hunter King Discuss "Skyle" Fandom, Babies, and Takeovers

Michael Mealor
The Young and the Restless

Michael Mealor Cast as Kyle on Y&R