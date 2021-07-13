Michael Mealor Confirms Exit From The Young and the Restless
Michael Mealor (Kyle Abbott) has finally broken his silence regarding his status on The Young and the Restless. Mealor confirmed the reports he is indeed leaving Y&R. The actor made the announcement via Twitter and playfully chided his onscreen uncle Jason Thompson (Billy Abbott) for spilling the beans.
Mealor tweeted:
Mealor also thanked fans and the brass at CBS and Sony for having faith in him to play the role. Mealor stated:
As for Mealor's leading lady Hunter King (Summer Newman), she has yet to comment on if she will be departing the show or sticking around.