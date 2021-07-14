John McCook

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Eric is talking to Carter about how outraged he is. Carter says his nekkid canoodling with Quinn is the biggest mistake of his life, and so does Quinn. Ridge, standing on his self-righteous high horse, tells Carter not to defend Quinn in this house.

Side Note: Seriously, Ridge Marone? You were rubbing all up on Quinn when she was married to your surrogate daddy.

Carter goes on to say he understands why Eric feels the way he does. Ridge thinks Eric should compartmentalize his feelings. Eric checks the Carter is a disappointing jackass box. Eric can barely look at Carter because he betrayed him. Eric doesn’t want Carter’s box because it reeks of betrayal.

Side Note: I wonder if Quinn thinks Carter’s box reeks?

