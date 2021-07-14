Booked And Busy: Josh Duhamel Leads Animated Series Blade Runner: Black Lotus
Soap stars are snagging headlining roles in films left and right this week. Daytime alums Melissa Leo and Frank Grillo are front and center in the Neo-Western action thriller Red, headed to a Swiss film fest next month. Meanwhile, The Young and the Restless alums Sean Patrick Flanery and Victoria Rowell are gearing up for holiday flicks in just a few months' time.
Getting positively animated is uber-hunk Josh Duhamel, who charmed audiences as roguish Leo on All My Children. The actor will lend his voice to the animated series Blade Runner: Black Lotus, coming later this year; this is his latest high-profile gig. After all, he's staying Booked and Busy!
- Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo) will voice the English dialogue for a lethal Blade Runner named Marlowe in the upcoming animated series Blade Runner: Black Lotus, coming later this year on Adult Swim and Crunchyroll
- Melissa Leo (ex-Linda) stars as convict Ida "Red" Walker in the Neo-Western film Red, which will have its world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival on Aug. 11
- Henry Simmons (ex-Tyrone) will star in Season 2 of OWN's anthology series Cherish the Day
- Justin Chambers (ex-Nick) will play Marlon Brando in the Paramount+ limited series The Offer, which is about the making of The Godfather
- Anne Heche (ex-Marley/Vicky) stars in the tornado-centric thriller 13 Minutes, whose rights were recently acquired by Quiver Distribution; the film is due out on Oct. 29
- Lea Salonga (ex-Lien) will make a special appearance in an abridged version of CollaborAzian's A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, featuring an all-Asian cast and production team; stream it from July 15 to July 22 and get your tickets here
- Spencer Grammer (ex-Lucy) reprises her role as the voice of Summer Smith in Rick and Morty Season 5, available now on Netflix
- Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) will EP/guest star on Season 2 of Diary of a Future President, premiering Aug. 18 on Disney+
- Usher (ex-Raymond) will participate in the 24-hour Global Citizen Live event, filmed across six continents; the broadcast will raise money to alleviate global poverty and will take place Sept. 25
- Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) executive produces and guests on the July 14 episode of the podcast Good Risings
- Zachary Garred (ex-Levi) will appear in the 2021 Aussie miniseries Australian Gangster
- Ricky Martin (ex-Miguel) will participate in the 24-hour Global Citizen Live event, filmed across six continents; the broadcast will raise money to alleviate global poverty and will take place Sept. 25
- Josh Swickard (Chase) has wrapped filming on California Christmas: City Lights
- Matt Bomer (ex-Ben) has been confirmed to star in the next American Horror Story spinoff, American Horror Stories, for Hulu
- Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) stars in the Neo-Western film Red, which will have its world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival on Aug. 11
- Laura Bell Bundy (ex-Marah) will lend her vocal talents to live- action/animation hybrid series The Fairly OddParents for Paramount+ later this year
- Bryan Cranston (ex-Douglas) will star in the spy thriller Argylle from Matthew Vaughn
- LaChanze (ex-Yvette), already a Tony and Emmy winner, will star in Trouble in Mind on Broadway this fall
- Sean Patrick Flanery (ex-Sam) is starring in the upcoming holiday film All iWAnt for Christmas, shot in just 15 days
- Luke Kleintank (ex-Noah) has been cast as a lead in the FBI spinoff FBI: International, which will launch as part of a three-hour event this fall on CBS; he'll play the Head of the International FBI Fly Team unit
- Eva Marcille (ex-Tyra) will appear on BET and Kin's new celeb lifestyle series Celebrity Stash, giving fans glimpses into real-life famous folks' homes; it premieres July 9 on the BET Her YouTube channel, and Marcille's episode will air Aug. 13
- Barbara Crampton (ex-Leanna) is among the narrators of the audiobook for crime novel Our Lady of the Inferno
- Ray Wise (ex-Ian) appears in Apple TV+'s original series Physical, out now
- Eric Roberts (ex-Vance) will narrate the documentary TREES – A Planetary Treasure and star in the movie Babylon, an ode to old-school Hollywood, for Paramount Pictures
- Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla) will helm/star in the upcoming holiday film Blackjack Christmas
- David Hasselhoff (ex-Snapper) will star in the English-language comedy C’est Magique, the debut film for production company South Pointe Pictures