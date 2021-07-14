Booked And Busy: Josh Duhamel Leads Animated Series Blade Runner: Black Lotus

Steven Bergman Photography

Soap stars are snagging headlining roles in films left and right this week. Daytime alums Melissa Leo and Frank Grillo are front and center in the Neo-Western action thriller Red, headed to a Swiss film fest next month. Meanwhile, The Young and the Restless alums Sean Patrick Flanery and Victoria Rowell are gearing up for holiday flicks in just a few months' time.

Getting positively animated is uber-hunk Josh Duhamel, who charmed audiences as roguish Leo on All My Children. The actor will lend his voice to the animated series Blade Runner: Black Lotus, coming later this year; this is his latest high-profile gig. After all, he's staying Booked and Busy!

All My Children

Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo) will voice the English dialogue for a lethal Blade Runner named Marlowe in the upcoming animated series Blade Runner: Black Lotus, coming later this year on Adult Swim and Crunchyroll

(ex-Linda) stars as convict Ida "Red" Walker in the Neo-Western film Red, which will have its world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival on Aug. 11

Another World

Henry Simmons (ex-Tyrone) will star in Season 2 of OWN's anthology series Cherish the Day

Justin Chambers (ex-Nick) will play Marlon Brando in the Paramount+ limited series The Offer, which is about the making of The Godfather

Anne Heche (ex-Marley/Vicky) stars in the tornado-centric thriller 13 Minutes, whose rights were recently acquired by Quiver Distribution; the film is due out on Oct. 29

As the World Turns

Lea Salonga (ex-Lien) will make a special appearance in an abridged version of CollaborAzian's A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, featuring an all-Asian cast and production team; stream it from July 15 to July 22 and get your tickets here

Spencer Grammer (ex-Lucy) reprises her role as the voice of Summer Smith in Rick and Morty Season 5, available now on Netflix

The Bold and the Beautiful

Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) will EP/guest star on Season 2 of Diary of a Future President, premiering Aug. 18 on Disney+

Usher (ex-Raymond) will participate in the 24-hour Global Citizen Live event, filmed across six continents; the broadcast will raise money to alleviate global poverty and will take place Sept. 25

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) executive produces and guests on the July 14 episode of the podcast Good Risings

General Hospital

Zachary Garred (ex-Levi) will appear in the 2021 Aussie miniseries Australian Gangster

Ricky Martin (ex-Miguel) will participate in the 24-hour Global Citizen Live event, filmed across six continents; the broadcast will raise money to alleviate global poverty and will take place Sept. 25

Josh Swickard (Chase) has wrapped filming on California Christmas: City Lights

Guiding Light

Matt Bomer (ex-Ben) has been confirmed to star in the next American Horror Story spinoff, American Horror Stories, for Hulu

Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) stars in the Neo-Western film Red, which will have its world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival on Aug. 11

Laura Bell Bundy (ex-Marah) will lend her vocal talents to live- action/animation hybrid series The Fairly OddParents for Paramount+ later this year

Loving

Bryan Cranston (ex-Douglas) will star in the spy thriller Argylle from Matthew Vaughn

One Live to Live

LaChanze (ex-Yvette), already a Tony and Emmy winner, will star in Trouble in Mind on Broadway this fall

The Young and the Restless