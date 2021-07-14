DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast, Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe, and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest in The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, and The View headlines and storylines, including: The Worst Kept Secret in Soaps and Meghan McCain's exit from The View.

Eric learns the truth about Quinn and Carter on The Bold and the Beautiful. Hope discovers Thomas is caged.

DiMera alliances and loyalties shift on Days of Our Lives. Paulina's secret comes out. The DC crew shares their first impressions of Raven Bowens as Chanel. One DC host is uncomfortable with Theo taking advantage of Ciara's amnesia.

Sam and Liz react to Jason and Carly getting engaged on General Hospital. Trina and Spencer have good chemistry. The DC team shares their first impressions of Nicholas Chavez as Spencer. GH has the worst kept secret in soaps.

The Young and the Restless is a bit of a snore. Ashland and Victoria are meh. No real drama seems to be happening in Genoa City. It just seems to be plodding along.

Meghan McCain is exiting The View. Did her exit statement sound very similar to what Star Jones said when she left the ABC talk show? Who should replace her in the conservative co-host spot?

All this and more on the the latest Daytime Confidential episode!

Twitter: @DCConfidential, @Luke_Kerr, @Mike Jubinville, @JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin, and Carly Silver.

Facebook: Daytime Confidential

Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.