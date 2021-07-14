Steven Bergman Photography

Ted King will soon debut as Jack Finnegan on The Bold and the Beautiful, and the veteran soap star is excited about his new role. He spoke to Soap Opera Digest about what's to come for Finnegan Sr. in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Ted King Cast as Finn's Dad on The Bold and The Beautiful

King hit the ground running as Jack, teasing:

I’ve had big scenes with a lot of people in them, so it’s been a bit of a whirlwind!

He's also bonded with his on-screen son, Tanner Novlan (Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan), and gotten physical while filming. He dished:

Tanner has been fantastic. He is just extremely easy to work with and have conversations with. We were thrown into a situation immediately playing father and son and I was trying to figure out the dynamic: ‘What kind of father is he to Finn?’ We are still figuring that out, but we exchanged some physicality with one another, which I think helps show what the relationship is like.

King is also figuring out Jack's relationship with his wife, Li (Naomi Matsuda). He shared of working with Matsuda: