The Young And The Restless' Brytni Sarpy Joins Jacob Young And Jason Cook in New Movie

HutchinsPhoto.com; Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless' Brytni Sarpy (Elena) is linking up with fellow soap stars for a new project. She posted a fun behind-the-scenes pic on Instagram of her in character (with a bloody costume!) alongside some of her co-stars.

Jacob Young (ex-J.R., All My Children) posted the same photo and shared on Instagram that he's producing the film, called Four for Fun. He stated that he's "so proud to act with such a talented cast" and that this will be the first full-length feature film he's produced.

He also noted that Days of Our Lives alum Jason Cook (ex-Shawn-Douglas) is directing the project, praising the actor's "incredible writing, directing, and relentless vision."

Four for Fun also stars Annika Foster, who recently appeared in the Lifetime movie Burning Little Lies, and former Blue's Clues host Donovan Patton. Young posted a gory pic from set, joking of Patton: